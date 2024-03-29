Saputo Signs Large-Scale Virtual Power Purchase Agreement with Capital Power

MONTRÉAL — Saputo Inc. (TSX: SAP) (we, Saputo or the Company) announced it has entered into a 15-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with Capital Power (TSX: CPX), a North American power producer. The long-term commitment, supported by energy procurement advisor Schneider Electric, marks a key milestone in Saputo’s sustainability efforts, as it will allow the Company to make significant strides towards its climate target for 2025 and future environmental goals.

The agreement pertains to a Canadian-based wind facility (Halkirk 2 Wind) currently under construction. Subject to final regulatory approvals and once operational, the portion of the wind facility contracted by Saputo will generate approximately 206,300 MWh of renewable electricity per year, reducing the Company’s CO 2 emissions by more than 140,000 tonnes – equivalent to taking more than 30,000 cars off the road. The new VPPA will ultimately cut down Saputo’s global CO 2 footprint by 13 per cent (against its fiscal 2020 baseline).

Saputo has been working hard to address climate change since making its Environmental Pledges public in 2020. The Company has invested $70 million in capital to fund more than 65 projects to reduce the carbon, energy, and water intensities of its operations, in addition to signing another long-term power purchase agreement in Australia in 2021.

In the coming months, the Company will be planning its post-2025 climate commitments and targets aligned with the Science-based Targets initiative (SBTi) guidance. Saputo will continue to work with farmers, milk suppliers, and industry experts to address climate change and ensure the responsible production of dairy ingredients.

“As a global leader in the food industry, it is vital we demonstrate our commitment to the long-term sustainability of the dairy industry,” said Carl Colizza, President and Chief Operating Officer (North America). “This VPPA is an important step in sourcing clean, renewable electricity to reduce the carbon footprint of our operations, so that we may play our part as a sustainable dairy processor and safeguard the environment for future generations.”

“We are pleased to collaborate with industry leaders such as Saputo and Schneider Electric in delivering reliable, affordable, and decarbonized energy to our North American customer base,” said Jason Comandante, Senior Vice President, Head of Canada for Capital Power. “Through this agreement, we are again able to showcase our ability to collaborate and innovate, creating mutually beneficial partnerships to reduce emissions and support achieving broader climate change targets.”

“This collaboration between Saputo and Schneider Electric represents a global best practice for today’s needed energy transition, demonstrating the power of innovative partnerships and technology while also strengthening Saputo’s position as a leading sustainable dairy processor,” said John Powers, Vice President of Renewable Energy & Cleantech for Schneider Electric.

About Saputo

Saputo, one of the top ten dairy processors in the world, produces, markets, and distributes a wide array of dairy products of the utmost quality, including cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. Saputo is a leading cheese manufacturer and fluid milk and cream processor in Canada, a leading dairy processor in Australia and the top dairy processor in Argentina. In the USA, Saputo ranks among the top three cheese producers and is one of the top producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products. In the United Kingdom, Saputo is the leading manufacturer of branded cheese and dairy spreads. In addition to its dairy portfolio, Saputo produces, markets, and distributes a range of dairy alternative cheeses and beverages. Saputo products are sold in several countries under market-leading brands, as well as private label brands. Saputo Inc. is a publicly traded company and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “SAP”. Follow Saputo’s activities at Saputo.com or via Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Capital Power

Capital Power is a growth-oriented power producer committed to net zero by 2045, with approximately 9,300 MW of power generation at 32 facilities across North America. Capital Power prioritizes delivering reliable, affordable and decarbonized power that communities can depend on, building decarbonized power systems needed for tomorrow, and creating real net zero solutions for customers. Capital Power is powering change by changing power. For more information, visit Capitalpower.com.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. Schneider Electric calls this Life Is On. For more information on Schneider Electric’s Sustainability Business, visit their website.

