Pinemelon Plants Roots in Boulder: Fresh, Local Groceries from Farmers Market to Your Doorstep

On a mission to support local farmers and empower communities, Pinemelon expands footprint to bring quality, locally sourced products to Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — Pinemelon, a trailblazing online grocery platform based in Denver, Colorado, is thrilled to announce its expansion into the Boulder market. Known for its commitment to strengthen local food systems and deliver quality groceries directly to your doorstep from local farmers, ranchers and producers, Pinemelon is pioneering a revolutionized shopping experience.

“We are genuinely excited to deepen our roots in Colorado to serve the Boulder community,” said Alexey Lee, Chief Executive Officer at Pinemelon. “Pinemelon is not just an online grocery platform, it’s a movement towards a healthier, tastier, and more sustainable way of living. By entering Boulder, we’re not just expanding our footprint, we’re serving a community whose values align closely with ours for high-quality, sustainable and locally sourced products.”

First launched in Denver, Pinemelon is on a mission to support local farmers and communities. It offers an extensive inventory of over 6,000 products made with organic ingredients ready for delivery within 2 hours, setting a new standard for convenience and modern living. Pinemelon’s distinct range features a plethora of local makers including MASA Seed Foundation, a non-profit farm growing climate-resilient seeds that can save the future of farming, and Grama Grass, a first-generation rancher growing a grass-fed and finished beef business in Boulder county, alongside other farmers. The exciting lineup of local makers is just a start as Pinemelon continues building a platform and fair marketplace, ensuring that those that meet certain standards can begin selling their products to the community. Committed to delivering the freshest and ripest, top-quality products directly from farms to customers at an accessible price point, Pinemelon aims to strengthen the food ecosystem.

Plus, in an era where environmental consciousness is paramount, Pinemelon’s eco-friendly approach utilizes recyclable paper bags and a unique order-grouping model that allows them to create delivery routes that are ultimately more efficient and sustainable for customers – just like carpooling to the grocery store. Pinemelon also uses biodegradable plastic and is intentionally working to bring the sustainability of their packaging to the next level, giving consumers another reason to feel good about doing business with a community partner that prioritizes positive environmental impact. To further benefit the community and food ecosystem, Pinemelon has also donated over 40,000 pounds of food in 2023 to local organizations.

“Pinemelon plays a vital role in helping to bridge the gap between small-scale local food producers and a broader, urban audience, something that historically, has always been a challenge or even an impossibility for us as producers,” said Julia Wolfe, General Manager at Grama Grass. “Their innovative model directly promotes the viability of small-scale producers by giving us the platform to connect with and serve other consumer markets without the prohibitive barriers of time, distance, and cost while providing access to ethically and locally produced food for all.”

Shoppers can embrace the future of grocery shopping with free 2-hour delivery on orders over $35 and membership benefits with increased discounts and prioritized delivery. To experience the Pinemelon difference, simply download the Pinemelon app or visit https://pinemelon.com. Your journey begins at Pinemelon, where modern, eco-conscious grocery shopping meets your fingertips!

About Pinemelon:

Pinemelon is a trailblazing online grocery platform headquartered in Denver, Colorado, on a mission to redefine grocery shopping. Now available in both Denver and Boulder with more than 6,000 products available for delivery, Pinemelon partners with Colorado farmers, ranchers, and producers to bring the freshest and highest-quality products directly to doorsteps within hours. Pinemelon continues to see positive growth since debuting in the U.S. in 2022, generating more than 250 new local vendor and farmer partnerships since its launch. Pinemelon’s team is a perfect match of seasoned entrepreneurs and professionals with 60+ years of combined experience in online retail and grocery. For more information or to start shopping, visit https://pinemelon.com.