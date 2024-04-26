Trailblazing Online Grocery Platform PineMelon Debuts New Adopt-A-Farm Program

Denver, CO – PineMelon, a next generation online grocery platform serving the Denver and Boulder communities, has debuted their new Adopt-A-Farm program. This initiative aims to forge meaningful connections between local schools and the vibrant agricultural community of Colorado. Montessori Children’s House of Denver (MCHD), a leading Montessori school with three campuses across Denver, serves as PineMelon’s first partner in this new venture.

By adopting a nearby farm, participating schools are able to provide students with fresh, organic and locally-sourced foods ordered through PineMelon while directly contributing to the growth of local farmers, ranchers and producers. Students also receive educational resources around the importance of sustainable agriculture, leaning into where their food comes from and the positive impact made when supporting local food systems.

“Our mission is simple: to support local farmers, ranchers and producers while providing the Denver and Boulder communities with more access to fresh, healthy and sustainable foods,” said Alexey Lee, CEO of Pinemelon. “We want to help bridge the gap that society has built between our food and where it comes from. Kicking off our new Adopt-A-Farm program with Montessori Children’s House of Denver allows us to further bring that mission to life, making a tangible difference in the lives of local farmers who work tirelessly to grow the community food we can feel good about eating, while also driving positive environmental impact.”

How the Adopt-A-Farm program works:

Participating schools can choose to “adopt” from select local farmers, ranchers and artisanal food makers in the Colorado community.

PineMelon provides a unique promo code to participating schools, encouraging parents, students and other members of the school community to shop for fresh, locally-sourced products through PineMelon.

Each time a promo code is used, PineMelon donates 10% of the order total directly to the adopted farm of choice.

PineMelon arranges an opportunity for students and parents to visit their adopted farm to witness firsthand the positive impact their support has made on the farmer and local food system.

“We’re delighted to serve as PineMelon’s first partner in this new program, collaborating efforts to empower local makers and foster sustainable food systems,” said Mavis Baker, the leader of the Sustainability initiative at Montessori Children’s House of Denver. “By providing our students with educational resources and more fresh, organic, and locally-sourced food options than ever before, we’re able to further promote environmental stewardship and community engagement.”

This serves as a significant step forward in MCHD’s commitment to sustainability and eco-learning. Their Central Park campus provides students with the opportunity to practice animal welfare and environmental responsibility, offering happy homes for bees, compost worms, chickens and goats. They also offer weekly on-campus farm stands at each of the three campuses where they plan to feature local produce from their adopted farm of choice.

The partnership between PineMelon and MCHD will extend beyond the Adopt-A-Farm program to continue to provide fresh, locally-focused fruit, vegetables and snacks to their students. To help inspire inquisitive learning, MCHD students have the ability to facilitate ordering for their school on the PineMelon website, choosing the organic produce that appeals most to them while learning where each item is sourced from.

This collaboration with MCHD marks PineMelon’s first venture into the education sector as they continue to create a movement towards a healthier, tastier, and more sustainable way of living. Now serving both the Denver and Boulder communities, PineMelon is known for its innovative, farm-to-community approach to online grocery shopping offering fresh foods at fair prices.

For more information on Montessori Children’s House of Denver, please visit https://mchdenver.org. To experience the PineMelon difference and embrace the future of grocery shopping, simply download the PineMelon app or visit https://pinemelon.com.

About PineMelon:

Pinemelon is a trailblazing online grocery platform headquartered in Denver, Colorado, on a mission to redefine grocery shopping. Now available in both Denver and Boulder with more than 6,000 products available for delivery, PineMelon partners with Colorado farmers, ranchers, and producers to bring the freshest and highest-quality products directly to doorsteps within hours. PineMelon continues to see positive growth since debuting in the U.S. in 2022, generating more than 250 new local vendor and farmer partnerships since its launch. PineMelon’s team is a perfect match of seasoned entrepreneurs and professionals with 60+ years of combined experience in online retail and grocery. For more information or to start shopping, visit https://pinemelon.com.

About Montessori Children’s House of Denver:

Montessori Children’s House of Denver (MCHD) is a leading Montessori school with three campuses in Denver, Colorado, serving children 12 months to 12 years old, including a parent-infant class beginning at 3 weeks old. MCHD’s holistic and child-centered learning environments teach students of all age groups about environmental stewardship, reducing waste, and the benefits of locally grown food. Through hands-on learning and individualized instruction, MCHD prepares students for success in school and in life. For more information, visit https://mchdenver.org.