National Mango Board Kicks Off its Peak Season with Cinco de Mango Celebration

ORLANDO, FL – As spring unfolds and we look to warmer days, the National Mango Board is celebrating peak season with its Cinco de Mango campaign. This annual campaign encourages consumers nationwide to add fresh mango to their Cinco de Mayo dishes to combine rich mango culture with its beloved flavors for a festive twist on the traditional holiday.

Mango is bursting with more than 20 vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, so it not only tantalizes your taste buds but it offers a host of health benefits. Also, known for its versatility, mango pairs perfectly with bold and spicy flavors, making it an ideal addition to any Cinco de Mayo cuisine. Whether enjoyed fresh with Tajín, muddled into a refreshing cocktail like this mango-prickly pear margarita, chopped into zesty salas or grilled to perfection for mango tacos, this fruit provides a nutritious enhancement your culinary creations and splash of color to every tablescape.

“As we reach the height of the season, we’re hoping to inspire our consumers to find unique ways to incorporate mango into their Cinco de Mayo celebrations and beyond,” said National Mango Board’s Director of Marketing, Dan Spellman. “Our Cinco de Mango campaign is a fun and flavorful opportunity to create buzz around one of summertime’s favorite superfruit, while also educating fans on its health benefits.”

To motivate consumers to make mango a centerpiece of their Cinco de Mayo celebrations, the National Mango Board has curated a collection of mouthwatering recipes and festive serving ideas on mango.org. Whether you’re hosting a fiesta with friends or enjoying a quiet meal at home, the National Mango Board encourages you to add mango for a touch of tropical flair and irresistible flavor.

For more information on the National Mango Board, mango seasonality or for delicious mango recipes, visit mango.org and follow @MangoBoard on Instagram and Facebook.

About the National Mango Board

The National Mango Board is an agricultural promotion group funded by assessments from both domestic and imported fresh mangos. The board envisions mangostransitioning from being an exotic fruit to a daily necessity in every U.S. household, driving awareness and consumption across the nation. Learn more at www.mango.org.