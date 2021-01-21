Stonyfield Organic Introduces Lactose Free Single Serve Milks That Are Shelf Stable

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Stonyfield, the nation’s leading organic yogurt brand, has added to their product offerings with new organic, shelf stable, and lactose free single serve milk. Available nationwide, the brand new ready-to-drink 8 fl oz bottles currently come in two options: 2% Reduced Fat Chocolate Milk and 2% Reduced Fat Plain Milk. Being lactose free, the new singles are an excellent option for children or anyone who may have an intolerance to lactose.

Shelf stable milk or Ultra High Temp (UHT) milk is heated at a high temperature for a very short time (to destroy any bacteria). UHT milk does not require refrigeration until it is opened. Because the new organic milk singles are shelf stable, they are a great option for lunch boxes, nutritious grab and go snack shelves and families on the go. Each single offers 8 grams of protein and 9 essential nutrients (Protein, Vitamin D, Calcium, Potassium, Vitamin A, Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Niacin (Vitamin B3), Vitamin B12, Phosphorus). As with many of the products Stonyfield Organic offers, they are USDA certified organic and made with milk from pasture raised cows.

Adding to the convenience of the product, the new ready-to-drink organic milk singles are available in either a 12-pack format or individual 8 fl oz bottles – enabling families to stock up in fewer trips to the grocery store. They are available nationwide at Walmart stores and regionally at select Tops Markets, Winco supermarket, Shaw’s supermarkets, and Big Y markets, and will also be available in Albertson’s, Denver and select BJ’s club stores. The Stonyfield Organic 8 fl oz milk 12-pack has an MSRP of $13.99 ($12.00 at Walmart) and the individual 8 fl oz bottle has an MSRP of $1.00 to $1.30 depending on the store where it’s purchased.

About Stonyfield Organic

As the country’s leading organic yogurt maker, Stonyfield takes care with everything it puts into its products and everything it keeps out. By saying no to toxic persistent pesticides, artificial hormones, antibiotics and GMOs, Stonyfield has been saying yes to healthy food, healthy people, and a healthy planet for 37 years. Stonyfield, a Certified B-Corp, is also helping to protect and preserve the next generation of farmers and families through programs like its Direct Milk Supply and Wolfe’s Neck Organic Training Program as well as StonyFIELDS, a nationwide, multi-year initiative to help keep families free from toxic persistent pesticides in parks and playing fields across the country.