Tofurky Expands Further into Plant-Based Dairy with Moocho

Having built a significant portfolio of meat-alternative offerings, Tofurky is now looking to tackle the dairy set, announcing today that sub-brand Moocho will be spun off into a more clearly independent line. To further build out Moocho’s presence on shelf, the company will also launch new dairy-free cheese shreds and dairy-free cream cheese spreads under the brand.

The shreds will launch in Cheddar, Mozzarella, and Fiesta Blend while the spreads will be available in Garden Vegetable, Plain and Strawberry. Both use a base of fava bean protein and coconut oil, with the shreds including fermented cultures and the spreads containing fermented soymilk to assist with a more “cheesy” taste.

Tofurky launched Moocho last year at Natural Products Expo West as a line of non-dairy cheesecakes. Formerly part of the company’s winter holiday meal kits, the products originally used both the Tofurky and Moocho brand names on its packaging. However, after expanding to 650 retailers including Sprouts, the company realized Moocho needed to be a standalone brand, CEO Jaime Athos told NOSH. Although the association with Tofurky may have helped draw in shoppers, he said, it also created confusion and a more “cluttered” front of pack.

