Tofurky Announces New Plant-Based Burger

HOOD RIVER, Ore.– Tofurky, the leading independent producer of plant-based proteins in the U.S., today announced its new beef-style burger is now available in over 600 Target locations in the U.S. The new Plant-Based Burger by Tofurky is crafted using a combination of soy protein, vegetable protein, and wheat gluten and lightly seasoned with salt, onion, garlic, and black pepper. It can be found for an SRP of $5.99 in the produce section.

In addition to offering a tasty yet versatile flavor profile, the new burgers are created with Tofurky’s usual focus on the planet. The burger’s soy base claims a more sustainable footprint (given the ability to use all parts of the bean) when compared to pea protein, found in competitive products. Its two-patty packs will use sturdy, recyclable cartons that tout 23 percent less paperboard material, and inner packaging has 69 percent less plastic film waste than others in the space. Like all Tofurky foods, the new chef-crafted, plant-based burgers are 100 percent non-GMO and vegan.

“I can’t wait for Target shoppers to try our new Plant-Based Burger. We are very happy with the final recipe and beef-style texture,” said Jaime Athos, president and CEO of Tofurky. “Many flexitarians resolve to go completely plant-based for the month of January, so we wanted provide a new burger option now, ahead of summer grilling, that is affordable, delicious, and accessible.”

Tofurky’s goal is to build a better planet, which it aims to achieve by pushing the plant-based category forward with affordable, delicious foods that are accessible to all. With the introduction of its new beef-style burger, flexitarians, vegetarians, and vegans alike can select a plant-based burger and indulge in their favorite comfort foods while being kind to people, animals, and the environment. The burger’s availability at Target is another step forward for the 40-year-old trusted social purpose brand in making the power of plants readily available to consumers.

Tofurky beef-style Plant-Based Burgers are available for $5.99 at select Target locations nationwide. For more information about Tofurky, visit Tofurky.com or find the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Tofurky

Founded in 1980, Tofurky is the leading independent plant-based protein producer in the nation, making lip-smacking plant-based foods that are kind to people, animals and the environment. All Tofurky’s chef-crafted foods are made with the highest quality ingredients and are indulgent ways for everyone from vegans to flexitarians to enjoy their favorite comfort foods. All Tofurky products are 100 percent non-GMO, vegan and use local and organic ingredients whenever possible. As a Certified Benefit Corporation, Tofurky puts purpose before profits and reinvests in a wide variety of environmental initiatives, advocates for animal welfare and invests in its community. For more information, visit www.tofurky.com, ‘like’ us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram and Twitter.