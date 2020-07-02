Trader Joe’s Unveils New Mango and Vanilla Bean Creamy Almond Vegan Yogurts

Some days, salvation comes in the form of a sparkling sun and beachfront mojito on a far-flung island. These days, salvation is coming in the simple things—like the discovery of an old favorite book that had slipped from your consciousness in your childhood memory, a particularly good yoga streaming session, or the buzz of your Fitbit when you hit your daily steps goal.

Or, for the epicurean bunch among us (okay, all of us), in a spoonful of decadent, creamy vegan yogurt. Dearest plant-based and dairy-free friends, may we introduce you to your new favorite snack? As VegNews recently reported, Trader Joe’s has debuted two new almond milk-based yogurts, and we can’t wait to get our hands on the dairy-free treats.

Trader Joe’s Creamy Almond Cultured Yogurt Alternative comes in two flavors, vanilla bean and mango, the former crafted with flecks of natural vanilla beans, and the latter offering chunks of the tropical stone fruit.

