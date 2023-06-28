Trader Joe’s to Build Massive Distribution Center in Palmdale

Trader Joe’s will begin construction later this year on a 1 million-square-foot food assembly and distribution center in Palmdale that’s expected to employ 800 to 1,000 workers.

The 104-acre project site, at the southeast corner of Avenue M and 10th St. West, will include three buildings — an 827,000-square-foot “hub” building, a 211,000-square-foot freezer facility and a 6,000-square-foot accessory building.

Construction of the 1.03-million-square-foot logistics center is scheduled to begin in December and be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024. It will support Trader Joe’s stores throughout Southern California.

