Trader Joe’s to Build Massive Distribution Center in Palmdale

KEVIN SMITH, San Gabriel Valley Tribune Retail & FoodService June 28, 2023

Trader Joe’s will begin construction later this year on a 1 million-square-foot food assembly and distribution center in Palmdale that’s expected to employ 800 to 1,000 workers.

The 104-acre project site, at the southeast corner of Avenue M and 10th St. West, will include three buildings — an 827,000-square-foot “hub” building, a 211,000-square-foot freezer facility and a 6,000-square-foot accessory building.

Construction of the 1.03-million-square-foot logistics center is scheduled to begin in December and be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024. It will support Trader Joe’s stores throughout Southern California.

Deli

FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Trader Joe’s Chicken Salad Due to Misbranding and an Undeclared Allergen

USDA FSIS Deli March 13, 2023

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert due to concerns that fully cooked, ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken salad product may contain cashews a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase.