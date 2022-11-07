Two Scholarships Available For Dairy Promoters From American Dairy Association North East Region

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – American Dairy Association North East is offering two scholarships for college students who have completed one year of post-secondary education and are interested in agriculture, dairy product marketing, dairy manufacturing, agricultural communications, journalism or dairy product nutrition. Applications are due by December 31.

Applicants for the $500 Leo Briggs Memorial – American Dairy Association North East Scholarship must have exhibited leadership in dairy promotion, and applicants for the $1,000 Dawn Houppert Memorial – American Dairy Association North East Scholarship must be a current or former dairy ambassador or dairy princess from New York.

All applicants must be from one of the six states in the ADA North East region – New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and northern Virginia.

“These scholarships are an investment in the future of the dairy industry,” said ADA North East CEO John Chrisman. “We encourage current and former dairy promoters from within the region with an interest in the dairy or agriculture industries to apply.”

Completed applications must be submitted online and must include essay responses and a current college transcript.

The applications are available on AmericanDairy.com under “For Farmers/Scholarships and Grants.” Completed applications must be submitted online by December 31.

About American Dairy Association North East

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is the dairy farmer-funded organization funded by participating dairy farmer’s checkoff investment to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout the local region. Representing nearly 9,000 dairy farm families in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, ADA North East develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools. The organization also conducts consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council®. ADA North East works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™, the national dairy checkoff organization, to support nutrition research, national partnerships and developing export markets for dairy to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the region. For more information, visit www.AmericanDairy.com, or call 315.472.9143.