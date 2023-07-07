UFC Names Slate Milk Official Marketing Partner

UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, and Slate Milk, an eco-friendly, high protein drink brand, announced a multi-year marketing partnership that names Slate Milk an Official Partner of UFC.

Under the terms of the agreement, Slate Milk will receive prominent branding in the world-famous Octagon at some of UFC’s biggest events, including select Pay-Per-Views and Fight Nights, all episodes of Dana White’s Contender Series starting this August, and all episodes of season 32 of The Ultimate Fighter, which debuts in 2024.

In addition, Slate Milk will receive branding integration within a number of Pay-Per-View broadcasts as well as within event-specific social media content that is distributed through UFC’s popular digital and social channels, which collectively reach over 233 million global users.

