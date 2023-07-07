Nominate Industry Leaders for 2024 WCMA Recognition Awards

Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association Dairy, Deli July 7, 2023

Join WCMA in honoring dairy processing industry leaders by submitting nominations for the 2024 WCMA Recognition Awards. Please share the names of your nominees via WisCheeseMakers.org/Recognition by close of business on August 18, 2023 for the following awards:

The WCMA Cheese Industry Champion Award is given to industry leaders who, through their everyday business decisions, have created tremendous opportunity for others and spurred industry growth. Individuals to be considered are the CEOs, Directors, Presidents, or Vice Presidents of their companies. In 2023, Bill and Don Mullins of Mullins Cheese and Jim Sartori with Sartori Cheese were recognized with this award.

The WCMA Distinguished Service Award recognizes supplier partner members who have played a significant role in building the success of the United States dairy industry, contributing innovations in dairy manufacturing. In 2023, WCMA presented this award to Debra Cherney of Cherney Microbiological Services and Bob Fassbender from T.C. Jacoby and Co.

