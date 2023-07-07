Puratos Announces First Dedicated Bakery Glaze Plant in The USA

Puratos US, a global leader in innovative bakery, patisserie and chocolate ingredients, has announced groundbreaking plans to open the first dedicated bakery glaze plant in the United States by 2025.

The new plant will be built in the heart of the company’s main US campus in Pennsauken, New Jersey, adding a local presence to the company’s extensive global glaze network with well-established sites in Mexico, Belgium, and Italy.

“The strategic decision to establish a new glaze production site in the United States is in line with Puratos’ strategy to be close to our customers and help them be successful with their businesses,” says Andrew Brimacombe, president of Puratos USA. “This investment addresses a clear and growing market need for local, sustainable supply of egg wash alternatives in the world’s largest bakery market.”

