USDA Announces Appointments to the American Egg Board

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced the appointment of nine members and nine alternates to serve on the American Egg Board. The appointees will serve two-year terms beginning March 2021 and ending March 2023.
Newly appointed members and alternates are:
East States
- Lake Wagner, Abingdon, Virginia, member
- Keith H. Berry, Silverstreet, South Carolina, alternate member
- Chris Esbenshade, Lititz, Pennsylvania, member
- Khalee Kreider, Manheim, Pennsylvania, alternate member
- Gijs Schimmel, Lexington, Georgia, member
- Elliot Gibber, New York, New York, alternate member
Central States
- Mindy Creighton Truex, Warsaw, Indiana, member
- Sean Delano, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, alternate member
- Jeffrey Cutler, Columbus, Indiana, member
- Ted Greidanus, Centerton, Arkansas, alternate member
- Robert Gornichec, Centerburg, Ohio, member
- Ben Thompson, Pearl City, Illinois, alternate member
- Tim Vande Bunte, Holland, Michigan, member
- Thomas Edward Hertzfeld III, Whitehouse, Ohio, alternate member
West States
- Anthony Demler, Ramona, California , member
- Tracy Ramsdell, Flandreau, South Dakota, alternate member
- Bruce L. Dooyema, Sioux Center, Louisiana, member
- Terry L. Baker, Wakefield, Nebraska, alternate member
Due to shifts in production, the geographical distribution was reduced from six geographic areas to three. More information about the board and a list of board members is available on the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) American Egg Board webpage. More information can also be found on the board’s website at www.aeb.org.
Since 1966, Congress has authorized industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. AMS provides oversight to 21 boards. The oversight ensures fiscal accountability and program integrity and is paid for by industry assessments.