USDA Announces Appointments to the American Egg Board

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced the appointment of nine members and nine alternates to serve on the American Egg Board. The appointees will serve two-year terms beginning March 2021 and ending March 2023.

Newly appointed members and alternates are:

East States

Lake Wagner, Abingdon, Virginia, member

Keith H. Berry, Silverstreet, South Carolina, alternate member

Chris Esbenshade, Lititz, Pennsylvania, member

Khalee Kreider, Manheim, Pennsylvania, alternate member

Gijs Schimmel, Lexington, Georgia, member

Elliot Gibber, New York, New York, alternate member

Central States

Mindy Creighton Truex, Warsaw, Indiana, member

Sean Delano, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, alternate member

Jeffrey Cutler, Columbus, Indiana, member

Ted Greidanus, Centerton, Arkansas, alternate member

Robert Gornichec, Centerburg, Ohio, member

Ben Thompson, Pearl City, Illinois, alternate member

Tim Vande Bunte, Holland, Michigan, member

Thomas Edward Hertzfeld III, Whitehouse, Ohio, alternate member

West States

Anthony Demler, Ramona, California , member

Tracy Ramsdell, Flandreau, South Dakota, alternate member

Bruce L. Dooyema, Sioux Center, Louisiana, member

Terry L. Baker, Wakefield, Nebraska, alternate member

Due to shifts in production, the geographical distribution was reduced from six geographic areas to three. More information about the board and a list of board members is available on the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) American Egg Board webpage. More information can also be found on the board’s website at www.aeb.org.

Since 1966, Congress has authorized industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. AMS provides oversight to 21 boards. The oversight ensures fiscal accountability and program integrity and is paid for by industry assessments.