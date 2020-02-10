USDA Announces Appointments to the American Egg Board

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced the appointment of nine members and nine alternates to serve on the American Egg Board. All appointees will serve two-year terms.
Newly appointed members and alternates are:
North Atlantic States
- Christopher M. Pierce, Annville, Pa., member
- Karyn M. Kreher, Clarence Center, N.Y., alternate member
South Atlantic States
- John C. Watson III, Raleigh, N.C., member
- Tony A. Wesner, Pantego, N.C., alternate member
- Alex R. Simpson, Monroe, N.C., member
- Charles J. Hardin, Jackson, Miss., alternate member
East North Central States
- Sandra H. Lausecker, West Mansfield, Ohio, member
- Timothy M. Schipper, Saugatuck, Mich., alternate member
West North Central States
- Samuel R. Krouse, Fort Wayne, Ind., member
- Andrew M. Seger, Jasper, Ind., alternate member
South Central States
- Steven L. George, Grinnell, Iowa, member
- Blair J. Van Zetten, Oskaloosa, Iowa, alternate member
- Brent G. Nelson, Manhattan, Kan., member
- Ross A. Dean, Des Moines, Iowa, alternate member
Western States
- Jasen Urena, Mission Viejo, Calif., member
- John B. Bedell, Escalon, Calif., alternate member
- Sara L. Stiebrs, Olympia, Wash., member
- Todd W. Woodward, Pasco, Wash., alternate member
The American Egg Board is composed of 18 members and 18 alternates representing six areas and is authorized by the Egg Research and Consumer Information Act of 1974. More information about the board and list of board members is available on the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) American Egg Board web page. More information can also be found on the board’s website at www.aeb.org.
Since 1966, Congress has authorized industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. AMS provides oversight to 21 boards. The oversight ensures fiscal accountability and program integrity and is paid for by industry assessments.