Vermont Creamery Selects 360PR+ as Agency of Record for Public Relations Services

BOSTON — 360PR+ announced today that it has been selected by Vermont Creamery for a new public relations effort for the B Corp-Certified makers of artisanal cheese and cultured butter. The agency will focus on equal parts education and inspiration, introducing new products and sharing Vermont Creamery’s differentiating points of taste, craftsmanship and sustainability.

“We chose 360PR+ to bring the story of what sets Vermont Creamery’s artisan dairy products apart to a broader consumer audience,” said Harrison Kahn, General Manager at Vermont Creamery. “Goat farming and goat cheese embody a promising future, and 360’s expertise in amplifying mission-driven brands resonated with our vision to connect with and captivate consumers.”

Vermont Creamery’s award-winning dairy products include fresh goat cheese, soft-ripened aged cheeses, culinary creams including mascarpone and crème fraîche, as well as cultured butter. A Certified B Corp since 2014, Vermont Creamery is committed to supporting Vermont’s agricultural heritage and the working rural landscape that characterizes farming communities, producing all products locally in Vermont with milk sourced from family farms.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to introduce Vermont Creamery’s consciously crafted dairy products to a wider audience of home cooks and other consumers,” said Victoria Renwick, Chief Client Officer and Partner at 360PR+. “Vermont Creamery is a storied, mission-driven brand with a delicious suite of products, and we look forward to building awareness of what makes Vermont Creamery so special for the holidays and every day.”

Vermont Creamery joins the agency’s roster of premium brands, including Pete & Gerry’s eggs, Little Leaf Farms lettuce and Three Little Pigs charcuterie, among other food and beverage clients.

About Vermont Creamery

Founded in 1984 and B Corp certified since 2014, Vermont Creamery is a pioneer of consciously crafted artisan cheese, winning countless national and international awards for its suite of cheeses and cultured dairy products over the four decades since its founding. Ranked in June 2021 in the top 10% of most purposeful brands, according to the 2021 Purpose Power Index, Vermont Creamery is dedicated to supporting its network of family farms and promoting sustainable agriculture in New England. Vermont Creamery is an independently operated subsidiary of Minnesota-based member-owned cooperative Land O’Lakes, Inc. For more information, visit https://www.vermontcreamery.com.

About 360PR+

360PR+ is an award-winning, leading, independent integrated communications and marketing agency. The agency has helped to advance a long list of CPG food and beverage brands, with a deep understanding of how grocery shoppers fill their carts, and brings experience in retail, food service and home entertainment, in addition to representing some of the most influential brands in food. 360PR+ clients have included Allrecipes, America’s Test Kitchen, Giant Food, The Giant Company, Harpoon, Harvest Hill Beverage Company’s Juicy Juice and SunnyD, Krusteaz, Little Leaf Farms, Nasoya, One Degree Organics, Peapod, Pete & Gerry’s Eggs, Primo Hoagies, Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery, Sterno, Stonyfield Organic and Three Little Pigs, among others. A certified women-owned business, 360PR+ has offices in Boston, New York and Philadelphia and is a partner in PROI Worldwide, offering clients reach and expertise in 100+ cities globally. For more information, visit www.360PR.plus.