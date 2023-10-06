Elmhurst 1925 Announces the Newest Addition to Its Unsweetened Plank Milk Line: Milked Coconuts & Cashews 

Elma, NY. — Elmhurst 1925, maker of simple, nutritious and incredibly delicious plant-based dairy products, today announced the expansion of its flagship unsweetened plant milk line with its newest offering: Milked Coconuts & Cashews. Delicately crafted with whole buttery cashews and rich coconut cream, the unsweetened blend delivers an unmatched balanced flavor and creamy texture.

The Unsweetened Coconut Cashew Blend offers a velvety consistency and it’s a versatile beverage that pairs seamlessly with any coffee roast, smoothie concoction, or dish that traditionally requires a dairy or cream base. It can be steamed and frothed to perfection for lattes and cappuccinos galore, or used as a creamer to infuse a hint of natural sweetness into both hot and iced coffee. It also stands as the ultimate choice for culinary creations, from creamy curries to fluffy scrambled eggs.

“It’s no secret our Unsweetened Plant Milk line is a fan-favorite among consumers, and we’re thrilled to further develop it with the launch of our Unsweetened Milked Coconuts & Cashews,” said Heba Mahmoud, Sr. Director of Brand Marketing and Innovation at Elmhurst 1925. “We’re always working to innovate and elevate non-dairy beverages, and delivering the cleanest, most nutritious products on the market is our mission. – the Coconut & Cashew blend was thoughtfully crafted to reflect this. We cannot wait for consumers to get their hands on this unique blend of creamy cashews and indulgent coconut cream.”

Offering an unmatched clean label, Unsweetened Coconut & Cashew was crafted with just four ingredients, offers 3 grams of plant-based protein per serving, and is free from gums and other added fillers. Like all Elmhurst products, this Coconut & Cashew blend is Non-GMO Product Verified, gluten-free, dairy-free, OU Kosher, and vegan.

Unsweetened Coconut & Cashew was crafted through Elmhurst’s unique HydroRelease™ method. Using just water, this process separates the components of a nut, grain or seed before reassembling them as a creamy, beverage-ready emulsion, maintaining the full nutrition of the source ingredient without added gums or emulsifiers. HydroRelease™ upcycles any waste into renewable energy and is powered by 100% renewable Hydroelectric Power to drive sustainability every step of the way.

As a part of Elmhurst’s ongoing recycling program, currently saving approximately 10,0000 mature trees annually, all cartons are 100% recyclable, made from FSC certified paperboard, and transitioned from plastic to paper-based shipping materials for direct-to-consumer orders now using primarily PCR materials for molded fiberboard trays and scrap corrugate as protective filler.

Unsweetened Coconut & Cashew is now available for purchase on Elmhurst’s website at an SRP of $6.99, and will be available at Sprouts and other select retailers later this month.

Additional Elmhurst products can be purchased in natural and traditional grocers nationwide, including Sprouts, Whole Foods, Wegmans, Publix, Kroger, The Fresh Market, Ralph’s, King Soopers, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Smith’s Food & Drug, Roundy’s, Raley’s, Giant, Erewhon, Bristol Farms, Gelson’s, Fairway, Shaw’s and more, plus online at Elmhurst1925.com and Amazon.com. To learn more about Elmhurst’s plant-based milks, please visit www.elmhurst1925.com.

About Elmhurst 1925

Elmhurst 1925 makes simple, nutritious, and incredibly delicious plant-based dairy products. Elmhurst was founded in 2017, but the company’s roots date back to 1925. Originally Elmhurst Dairy, the multigenerational, family-run organization operated for almost a century under Max Schwartz and son Henry. After a meeting with plant nutrition pioneer, Dr. Cheryl Mitchell, Henry made a progressive pivot and decided to close his famous dairy plant and found Elmhurst Milked. All Elmhurst plant milks are created through a unique HydroRelease™ method, which uses water to capture the full nutrition of raw nuts, grains, and seeds. Nutrients are separated and recombined naturally to form a smooth, creamy beverage without the use of added gums or stabilizers. All Elmhurst varieties have as few as 2 ingredients, no added gums or emulsifiers, and up to four times more nuts than other leading brands. To learn more about Elmhurst, please visit www.elmhurst1925.com, or find us Facebook and Instagram.