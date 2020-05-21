2 Time Gourmino World Cheese Champion ~ Michael Spycher

Gourmino had a spectacular showing at the 2020 World Championship Cheese Contest in March 2020 culminating with Michael Spycher being named World Champion for his Le Gruyère AOP…for the second time!!

Did you know this World Champion cheese maker also makes our much adored Hornbacher? There is currently high demand for Michael’s cheeses so, don’t miss out!

To order either of the Champion’s cheeses for your cheese case or your online platform, reach out to your local Gourmino sales contact… or let us help connect you with one today by clicking here.

Below is a short movie highlighting Michael’s fine work inside the dairy.

For more details on Michael’s win at the 2020 World Cheese Championship Contest, check out Janet Fletcher’s great article here.