Volpi Foods Honored For Best Social Media Campaign In The 24th Annual Webby Awards

St. Louis, MO — Volpi Foods announced that it has been honored for Best Food and Drink Social Media Campaign: Volpi Classics in the 24th Annual Webby Awards.

Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. IADAS, which nominates and selects The Webby Award Winners, is comprised of Internet industry experts including Instagram Co-founder Kevin Systrom, Mozilla Chairwoman Mitchell Baker, 23andMe Co-Founder and CEO Anne Wojcicki, PBS CEO Paula Kerger, Headspace Founder Andy Puddicombe, The dtx Company Founder Tim Armstrong, News Not Noise Founder Jessica Yellin, R/GA US Chief Creative Officer Tiffany Rolfe, The Ringer Founder Bill Simmons, and Target CMO Rick Gomez, Girls Who Code Founder & CEO Reshma Saujani, and Pineapple Street Media Co-founder Jenna Weiss-Berman.

The limited series entitled Volpi Classics offers new riffs on time-honored recipes – with a uniquely Volpi twist. The 17-part video series is made of short-form recipe content, less than 60 seconds in length, and aims to showcase how consumers can use charcuterie in a variety of ways: from an upgraded Breakfast sandwich to an IPA Spritz garnished with Hot Sopressata. The series is currently live on Volpi Foods Instagram and Facebook pages as well as volpifoods.com

“Honorees like Volpi Foods are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet,” said Claire Graves, Executive Director of The Webby Awards. “It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the 13,000 entries we received this year.”

“We’re incredibly proud of the work our team has done” says Deanna Depke, Marketing Manager at Volpi Foods. “Now more than ever, creating content that is relevant, entertaining and inspiring for our consumers is a focus. Our goal is to spark culinary curiosity – to get people to experiment with new ways to use charcuterie and elevate their everyday dishes. To be recognized by such a prestigious group is certainly an honor and motivates us to continue creating great content for our fans.”

About Volpi Foods

Volpi Foods is a fourth-generation artisan producer of charcuterie. Family owned and operated for over 118 years, Volpi handcrafts the finest cured meats with care using authentic family recipes and traditional techniques. Their secrets are simple: locally sourced fresh, never frozen, meat sourced from farmers they trust – then slow cured in small batches to achieve incredibly rich flavor.

Delicious food doesn’t need to be complicated. Volpi launched their Volpi Test Kitchen to produce digital content showcasing everyday recipes and easy tips and tricks to elevate any dish in 2016.

