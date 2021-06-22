Prosciutto’s Spanish Cousin: Volpi Foods Adds Jamon Serrano to its Cured Meat Lineup

ST. LOUIS – Volpi Foods, the St. Louis-based, 4th-generation Italian family-owned and operated producer of specialty cured meats since 1902, announces today the addition of a new cured meat product, Jamon Serrano, the Spanish counterpart to the brand’s highly acclaimed Traditional Prosciutto. This Spanish-inspired ham is crafted with care and aged a minimum of 12 months to impart a distinct depth of flavor. The new product will be available in a pre-sliced 3 ounce package at select retailers across the country.

Volpi Foods Marketing Manager Deanna Depke explains, “Prior to the pandemic Jamon Serrano was on the rise in the United States, and we’ve seen demand continue to increase. After the past year of cooking at home, consumers are looking to satiate their desire for travel through new foods and flavors. Jamon Serrano allows for that exploration and encourages shoppers to elevate their everyday and special occasion recipes.”

The Jamon Serrano is available for purchase in 3 ounce portions and comes in Volpi’s signature Eco-Pack™, a paper-based packaging that uses 70 percent less plastic than standard deli packs. The waste-reducing packaging is a first for the pre-sliced meat industry and showcases Volpi’s commitment to responsible practices.

About Volpi Foods: The Volpi family migrated from Milan to St. Louis in 1898, bringing with them the ancient European art of dry cured meats. John Volpi founded Volpi Foods in the iconic St. Louis’ Italian neighborhood of The Hill in 1902, and now 118 years later, the fourth-generation, family-owned business remains a leader in the specialty food industry. While the family still operates a deli and shop from the original storefront, consumers can now find Volpi Foods products across the country. The Volpi Foods family is committed to providing high quality products for their consumers by preserving the ancient art of dry cured meat by hand and fostering partnerships with local farmers to source fresh meat Raised Responsibly™. This means no steroids ever, no gestation crates, fed a primarily vegetarian diet and freedom to roam and socialize naturally. High quality meat starts at the source. To learn more about the Volpi Foods process, visit here and to read about the company’s accolades, visit here. Find a store near you here, and for up-to-date news on Volpi Foods products, visit here or follow them on social media on Facebook and Instagram.