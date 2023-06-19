Volpi Foods Receives 2023 Mindful Company of the Year Award

Volpi Foods Deli June 19, 2023

ST. LOUIS — Volpi Foods, a St. Louis-based, family-owned producer of specialty cured meats since 1902, has been awarded the “Mindful Company Of The Year” award by the 2023 Mindful Awards Program, which received 1,650 nominations in an extremely competitive year. The Mindful Awards program recognizes companies and products that prioritize transparency, fair wages, sustainable business practices, recycled or recyclable materials, and natural or organic ingredients.

Mindfulness influences all aspects of Volpi’s business. For example, Volpi is committed to animal welfare and sustainability. Volpi uses Raised Responsibly™ standards to ensure that the animals have natural, free movement and are not kept in gestation crates or given growth hormones. Volpi only partners with Midwestern farms that ensure these practices, works with suppliers to promote a better environment for the animals, and creates a higher-quality product as a result.

Another mindfulness initiative Volpi practices is its innovative approach to waste. The company has introduced innovative products that upcycle scraps, such as its Pepperoni and Chorizo Crumbles made from the ends of sliced products that have been chopped off. Volpi also has a robust donation program with local St. Louis food pantries. Volpi has even reduced plastic waste by 80% through its pre-sliced line, which is packaged in its new Eco-Pack™ paper-based packing that is FSC certified and derived from responsibly managed forests. Since its launch in 2021, Volpi has diverted over 128 tons of plastic from landfills.

“Volpi Foods’ sustainability efforts are exceptional,” says Managing Director of Mindful Awards Travis Grant. “The company’s commitment to Raised Responsibly pork, Eco-Pack™ packaging, and food waste reduction initiatives are impressive. Volpi is leading the industry and letting consumers know how much the company honestly cares about the future.”

“We are honored to receive the ‘Mindful Company of the Year’ award,” adds Lorenza Pasetti, CEO of Volpi. “Our goal is to create a better future for generations to come while still providing consumers with the best products possible. This award recognizes our efforts to reduce food waste, increase sustainability, and promote the fair treatment of animals.”

For more information about Volpi Foods and the company’s award-winning cured meats, visit their website at VolpiFoods.com and for more information about the Mindful Awards Program, please visit MindfulAwards.com.

About Volpi Foods
Founded in St. Louis in 1902, Volpi Foods is a fourth-generation, family-owned producer of award-winning charcuterie available in retailers nationwide. Slow-cured in small batches, non-GMO, gluten-free, and never frozen, every product is free from nitrates, nitrites, or growth hormones. Volpi Foods is proud to preserve the ancient tradition of dry curing meat by hand, partners only with local farmers to source meat that is Raised Responsibly™ and still operates the oldest salumeria in America. To learn more, visit VolpiFoods.com and follow on InstagramFacebookTikTok and Twitter.

Deli

Volpi Foods’ Director of Sales Jean Stevens wins IDDBA’s Champion of Change Award

Volpi Foods Deli May 18, 2023

Volpi Foods is pleased to announce that Jean Stevens, the company’s director of sales and a certified salumiere, has been named the recipient of the Champion of Change in the Emerging Category award by the International Deli Dairy Bakery Association (IDDBA). This prestigious award acknowledges exceptional professionals in the food industry who exhibit remarkable leadership skills, accomplish significant achievements, mentor their peers, and contribute to the overall success of their respective companies, thereby serving as an inspiration to others. 

Deli

Volpi Foods Unveils new Eco-Pack that Reduces Plastic in Charcuterie Packaging by 80%

Volpi Foods Deli April 14, 2023

Fourth-generation, family-owned Volpi Foods announces a new Eco-Pack™ for the company’s line of award-winning, premium cured meats. The new paper material used in Volpi’s Eco-Pack™ is curbside recyclable once separated from its thin liner. Additionally, the shelf life of the Eco-Pack™ packaging is equivalent to that of Volpi’s previous plastic packaging, so there is no increase in food waste resulting from the switch to paper-based packaging. Grocery stores nationwide will start carrying the new Eco-Pack™ version this summer.

Deli

Volpi Foods Announces Pepperoni & Chorizo Crumbles

Volpi Foods Deli October 5, 2021

Volpi Foods announces new Pepperoni and Chorizo Crumbles, their first ever crumbles-style product. With more consumers cooking at home, Volpi’s new Pepperoni and Chorizo Crumbles are a convenient way to add additional flavor to pizza, pasta, salad, roasted vegetables and more. The crumbles feature a bold and smoky flavor profile with heavy notes of sweet paprika, peperoncino flakes and fennel seed.