Dairy Council of California Wins 2 Telly Awards for ‘Let’s Eat Healthy Together’ Broadcast Series

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dairy Council of California, a nutrition organization working together with champions to elevate the health of children and communities through lifelong healthy eating patterns, has been awarded two Telly Awards for its “Let’s Eat Healthy Together” broadcast series. “Let’s Eat Healthy Together” is a 12-episode series that engages elementary school children in a dynamic way through nutrition, agriculture, cooking, culture and the senses.

“Let’s Eat Healthy Together” was produced by Dairy Council of California in partnership with Los Angeles Unified School District’s wellness programs and PBS television affiliate KLCS. The series received the following honors:

Silver Telly Winner, Non-Broadcast General – Children, “Fuel Up With Breakfast”

Bronze Telly Winner, Television Series – Children, “Let’s Eat Healthy Together” Series

The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks and production companies.

“The caliber of the work this season coming from creators such as Dairy Council of California and their partners truly has reflected the theme of breaking out and standing out,” said Telly’s Executive Director Sabrina Dridje. “Our industry is experimenting with new technologies like never before, crafting truly compelling stories to draw attention to some of the world’s most pressing issues, and companies big and small are turning to more sustainable practices to break the cycle of past production processes.”

“We are honored to be recognized by the 44th annual Telly Awards for the ‘Let’s Eat Healthy Together’ series. Collaboration was key and partnering with the Los Angeles Unified School District and KLCS in creating ‘Let’s Eat Healthy Together’ allowed us to reach new audiences and teach the benefits of healthy eating in a fun and engaging way,” stated Dairy Council of California CEO Amy DeLisio.

For more information, and to watch episodes of the “Let’s Eat Healthy Together” series, visit HealthyEating.org/Together.

About Dairy Council of California

Dairy Council of California is a nutrition organization working together with champions to elevate the health of children and communities through lifelong healthy eating patterns. Focusing on education and advocacy, dairy ag literacy and collaboration, the organization advances the health benefits of milk and dairy foods as part of the solution to achieving nutrition security and sustainable food systems. Learn more at HealthyEating.org.

About The Telly Awards

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council, an industry body of over 200 leading experts, including advertising agencies, production companies and major television networks reflective of the multiscreen industry. Partners of The Telly Awards include Green The Bid, SeriesFest, Video Consortium, Ghetto Film School, We Are Parable, Future of Film, NAB, Stash, NYWIFT and ProductionHUB with support from the Commercial Directors Diversity Program.