Dairy Council of California Releases Culturally Responsive Nutrition Resource for the Hispanic Community

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dairy Council of California, a leader in nutrition education and advocacy, announced the release of a culturally responsive resource to support infant and toddler nutrition for Hispanic families. “Feeding Infants and Toddlers: Highlighting Hispanic Heritage Foods” was produced with $10,000 in project funding from the National Association of County and City Health Officials under the Reducing Breastfeeding Disparities through Continuity of Care project, which is funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Collaborating with dietitians and nutritionists that work with the Hispanic community, Dairy Council of California served as lead consultant to coordinate development of the critical resource.

“We are excited to unveil tailored, evidence-based dietary recommendations that more accurately represent the preferences of Hispanic communities. This involves integrating age-appropriate traditional foods, familiar spices and beloved nutritious meals,” shares Harumi Reis-Reilly, lead program analyst at NACCHO. “Through this fantastic new resource, we continue to emphasize the significance of collaboratively developing culturally responsive materials. Our aim is to effectively meet the diverse needs of families across the United States.”

“Dairy Council of California prioritizes the unique nutritional needs of children, with a focus on the first 1,000 days of life, from conception to age 2 years, a critical growth and development period. This resource provides an actionable way to better reach families with culturally tailored nutrition resources that are relevant and relatable. The community’s feedback on the resource has been very positive,” states Dairy Council of California CEO Amy DeLisio.

To access “Feeding Infants and Toddlers: Highlighting Hispanic Foods” and the social media toolkit free of charge visit HealthyEating.org/Products-and-Activities/Community-Education#naacho.

About Dairy Council of California

Dairy Council of California is a nutrition organization working together with champions to elevate the health of children and communities through lifelong healthy eating patterns. Focusing on education and advocacy, dairy agricultural literacy and collaboration, the organization advances the health benefits of milk and dairy foods as part of the solution to achieving nutrition security and sustainable food systems. Learn more at DairyCouncilofCA.org