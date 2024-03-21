The Laughing Cow Introduces Creamy Jalapeño to Its Lineup of Cheese Wedges

The fresh and delicious flavor, that has just enough heat, is the first new wedge variety in five years and is on shelves nationwide now.

CHICAGO – The Laughing Cow®, makers of the iconic spreadable and creamy cheese wedges, are introducing a spicy new cheese flavor, Creamy Jalapeño, marking the first new wedge variety in five years.

Creamy Jalapeño is fresh and flavorful, offering just enough heat to make it the perfect balance of creamy deliciousness and spice. The new flavor is made with real cheese, contains two grams of complete protein per pre-portioned wedge, and is a great source of both calcium and vitamins A & D. Whether snacking with friends and family, or simply solo, it’s the perfect versatile cheese for any occasion.

“The Laughing Cow is constantly seeking new, innovative flavor options for our consumers, and through in-depth consumer research, we found there is a white space in the snack cheese category when it comes to Jalapeño,” said Zach Fatla, Brand Director of The Laughing Cow. “We know bolder, hotter and unique cheese varieties are a top priority for consumers, which is why we are thrilled to be adding a spicy Jalapeño flavor to the delicious lineup of our creamy cheese wedges.”

For those looking to spice up their snacking occasions, The Laughing Cow released new and simple recipes like the Anything But Ordinary Egg Salad Recipe to bring a heated twist to an Easter classic, and the Spicy Queso Crackers Recipe, a delicious pairing perfect for any basketball tournament watch-party.

The Laughing Cow Creamy Jalapeño joins the existing lineup of Creamy Original, Creamy Light, Creamy Garlic & Herb, Creamy Aged White Cheddar Variety, Creamy Spicy Pepper Jack Variety, and Creamy Asiago Variety. It is available at retailers nationwide now including Publix, Walmart, Meijer, Albertson’s, and more for $4.59. To find The Laughing Cow Creamy Jalapeño near you, visit https://www.thelaughingcow.com/product-locator/.

About The Laughing Cow®:

Part of the Bel Brands USA family, The Laughing Cow® Spreadable Cheese Wedges are deliciously rich and creamy snacks. The Laughing Cow® Cheese is one of the most popular brands manufactured by Bel Brands USA Inc., a subsidiary of Bel Group. Bel Brands USA strives to promote healthier, responsible and accessible food for all consumers worldwide. Bel is a major player in the healthy fruit and dairy singleserving portion snacking, as well as a producer of entertaining and alternative cheese options to meet a range of consumer needs. Bel produces more than thirty local and international brands that are sold in more than 130 countries around the globe. In addition to The Laughing Cow®, other beloved USA brands include Boursin®, Babybel®, Nurishh® and popular cheese spreads marketing under Kaukauna®, Merkts® and Price*s® labels. Bel Brands delivers fun snacks to over 400 million consumers globally. www.belbrandsusa.com