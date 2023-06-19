AIB International Certification Services Wins BRCGS Certification Body of the Year Award, Americas

The award recognizes AIB International Certification Services’ contributions to ensuring certification quality and integrity to advance food safety.

Manhattan, Kan. (June 16, 2023) – AIB International Certification Services, Inc. was named winner of the BRCGS Certification Body of the Year Award, during the BRCGS Conference held in Toronto, Canada. This award recognizes the outstanding commitment, support, and performance of certification bodies that contribute to the development of the BRCGS Standards scheme and the wider food safety industry.

“We are very proud to be the recipients of this award. This achievement is the result of the dedication and work of each member of the certification services team, especially the auditors,” said Alfonso Capuchino, Vice President of Certification Services.

To be considered for this award, nominees needed to have a 5-star KPI rating, consistently demonstrate value to stakeholders, and show their ongoing and dedicated support for the Global Standards program. “This award is reflective of AIB International Certification Services’ ongoing commitment to supporting the highest standards of food safety, training and certification for companies in the food supply chain,” added Capuchino.

Additionally, Rocio Nuñez, Food Safety Specialist at AIB International, received the BRCGS Auditor of the Year award.

About AIB International

For over 100 years, AIB International has been committed to promoting the integrity of the supply chain by raising food safety and quality standards around the world. Our Training, Certification, Inspection, and Consulting services help our customers navigate the complexities of the food industry while providing tailored solutions to their needs. AIB International serves customers in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit www.aibinternational.com.

About AIB International Certification Services, Inc.

While AIB International provides training, inspection, and consulting services, our certification audits for the food supply chain are provided by AIB International Certification Services, Inc. AIBI-CS operates under a separate Board of Directors comprised of GFSI stakeholders and an Impartiality Governing Board that performs risk assessments for threats to impartiality and conflict of interest. Together, we provide the most robust and comprehensive food safety product portfolio in the market.