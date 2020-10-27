AIB International: How Does a Virtual GMP Inspection Work?

AIB International food safety professionals are no strangers to travel. They’re used to flying thousands of miles every year to deliver the thorough and rigorous audits your facility requires.

Well this year travel and audits look a little different! To gain some perspective on how Virtual GMP Inspections have changed auditing and what common concerns our auditors have been running into, we spoke with our Megan Coy Moran, Manager, Quality Assurance, North America.

What’s it been like to work at home more than normal?

Working from home earlier in the year was nice but challenging. Laundry, cleaning, cooking and organizing can keep you from focusing. We also have two beagles that like to bark at everything! It was also hard to turn work off at the end of the day. Fortunately, my husband and I bought a boat earlier this year, which allows us to get out and enjoy it after hours.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: AIB International