International Dairy Deli Bakery Association Thanks IDDBA 2023 Hosts

Madison WI —Recently held in Anaheim, The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) flag ship event, IDDBA 2023 enabled the association to give back to the host community Anaheim and Orange County.

On behalf of the association’s member and industry community, 117, 554 pounds of food donations were made to the Second Harvest Foodbank of Orange County. At the close of the show, it took 14 semi-trucks to make the delivery.

“Community, and most importantly cultivating community, is one of IDDBA’s influencer pillars. We represent companies in the business to ultimately feed people. It is an honor to give back to the people of Orange County,” said Whitney Atkins, Vice-President of Marketing for IDDBA.

Atkins added that the association appreciates everything Anaheim and Orange County did to welcome IDDBA 2023’s exhibitors, attendees, and business partners to the area.

The IDDBA also partnered with the Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) during the onsite Cake’d event. In fact, donations can still be made.

In addition, IDDBA provided opportunities for area culinary students to gain insight into the industry and future careers paths through programs such as Fresh Careers.

About IDDBA: The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese, and supermarket foodservice industries. Member companies enjoy exclusive benefits and services including the annual tradeshow, leading-edge research, training programs, management tools, and an annual trends report. For more information contact IDDBA at 608-310-5000 or visit iddba.org.