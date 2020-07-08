IDDBA Publishes New COVID-19 Impact Report

International Dairy Deli Bakery Association Bakery, Dairy, Deli July 8, 2020

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association has released their latest COVID-19 Impact report. These reports reflect how the current pandemic is impacting the bakery, dairy, deli meat, deli, cheese, and deli prepared sectors.

This week’s report found total store sales, including the fresh perimeter dropped back into single digits, at +9.2%. Center-store edibles outpaced total store and remained above the 10% mark, at +13.1%. While the fresh perimeter matched the gain of center-store during Father’s Day week, it did not quite do as well during the non-holiday week. Engagement with foodservice continues to be in flux, particularly as the past few weeks have seen spikes in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in some regions that had previously relaxed restrictions. Next week’s report covers Independence Day, which is traditionally a strong holiday for departments across the store.

Access the full report here.

Review previous reports and COVID-19 Impact report webinars here.

About IDDBA:  The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese, and supermarket foodservice industries. Member companies enjoy exclusive benefits and services including the annual tradeshow, leading-edge research, training programs, management tools, and an annual trends report. For more information contact IDDBA at 608-310-5000 or visit iddba.org.

