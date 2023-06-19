New President for Bashas’ is Named

Steve Mayer, PRESIDENT, BASHAS’ OPERATING COMPANY

Dear Team Members,

On behalf of Mike Teel, the Board of Directors and myself, we are proud to announce the promotion of Steve Mayer to President of the Bashas’ Operating Company. In his new role, he will lead the Bashas’ organization in Arizona & New Mexico, including all store and distribution center operations, as well as sales and merchandising. Steve will continue to report to me and serve on the Enterprise Leadership Team.

Steve is a veteran of the industry and joined Bashas’ leadership team in 2020. Most recently, Steve served as Bashas’ Chief Operating Officer, where he has proven to be a capable and strategic leader. Under his leadership and direction, Bashas’ continues to build on a strong financial trend and brand evolution while preserving its proud legacy. The Bashas’ operating company, including Bashas’, Bashas’ Diné, Food City, and AJ’s stores are thriving. We are fortunate to have such a proven and dedicated leader.

Steve comes into his new role surrounded by a long serving and capable Bashas’ executive team including Johnny Basha, Michael Basha, Ralph Woodward, Ashley Shick and Sabrina Dominquez along with the The Raley’s Companies shared services leaders, all of whom will work together, alongside all team members, to ensure continued focus and success.

Please join me in congratulating Steve on his well-deserved promotion. I look forward to seeing what we accomplish together!

Keith Knopf

President & Chief Executive Officer The Raley’s Companies