Rose Society of South Australia’s Rose of the Month, ‘Unconventional Lady’

This lovely deep pink Hybrid Tea rose was bred by Kordes in Germany in 1997 and was originally released as ‘Simply Samantha’ in South Africa in 2008. It was selected and introduced in Australia by Treloar Roses in 2017 as ‘Unconventional Lady’ to be sold as a fundraiser for the 19th WFRS World Rose Convention which will be held in Australia in 2022.

This classic rose has large, bright pink, very fragrant blooms on long stems and makes an excellent cut flower.

The bush is upright and vigorous reaching 1.7m tall with good disease resistance, healthy glossy foliage and continuous flowering from spring to autumn, making this lovely variety quite the show stopper in the garden and in arrangements.

