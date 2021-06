Origami was bred by Meilland International in France in 2009.

Origami is a very unusual looking rose with angular blooms similar to Origami, the 17th century Japanese art of paper folding. Said to be the first of its kind in the world and called “The Star Rose”.

The blooms are cream, margined with red, are large, full with 41 petals, and an abundance of flowers. The petals have intricate pleats and folds.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Rose Society of South Australia