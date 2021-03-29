Rose Society of South Australia’s Rose of the Month, Bordure Nacree

Bordure Nacree was bred by Delbard in France in 1973. As the name suggests, it is a border rose and one of Delbard’s “Bordure” series which also has Bordure Blanche, Bordure Camaieu, Bordure Magenta and Bordure Viva.

Although classified as a Miniature, Bordure Nacree grows more like a Miniflora or small Floribunda rose to a height of 60cm and width of 60cm.

The flowers have a slight fragrance and feature a soft salmon peach colour fading to a pleasant pearl colour (hence the name ‘Nacree’). It blooms in large clusters which can contain up to 20 flowers 2 to 3 cm in size.

