Rose Society of South Australia’s Rose of the Month, Bordure Nacree

Rose Society of South Australia Floral March 29, 2021

Bordure Nacree was bred by Delbard in France in 1973. As the name suggests, it is a border rose and one of Delbard’s “Bordure” series which also has Bordure Blanche, Bordure Camaieu, Bordure Magenta and Bordure Viva.

Although classified as a Miniature, Bordure Nacree grows more like a Miniflora or small Floribunda rose to a height of 60cm and width of 60cm.

The flowers have a slight fragrance and feature a soft salmon peach colour fading to a pleasant pearl colour (hence the name ‘Nacree’). It blooms in large clusters which can contain up to 20 flowers 2 to 3 cm in size.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Rose Society of South Australia

Related Articles