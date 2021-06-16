Volmary Showcases Novelties 2021/2022

The company Volmary has had the novelties of the Spring Checkies® series in its range for three to four years.

You can find out which three great new compositions are in this series in the video.

The plant expert for the trios is Tobias Evels. Among other things, he explains in the video which varieties harmonize best in a trio.

The company Volmary has had the novelties of the Spring Checkies® series in its range for three to four years.

You can find out which three great new compositions are in this series in the video.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Volmary