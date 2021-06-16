American Floral Endowment Announces 60 Days to Raise $60,000 – Peer-to-Peer Campaign

Join Us! Become a Sponsor!
Support another 60 years of programs, research, and resources!
For the second year in a row, AFE’s annual fundraising event will be held virtually in order to assure the safety and health of our floral community. As a Board and staff, our shared goal for this virtual non-event is to raise $60,000 in 60 days! (Monday, June 14th to Friday, August 13th)
For 60 years, AFE has been supporting the industry; help us continue for another 60! Thank you to our 60th Anniversary sponsors!
See Our Progress Towards $60,000 –
(Updated Every Monday)
To read the rest of the story, please go to: American Floral Endowment