Rose Society of South Australia’s Rose of the Month, Merry Maker

MERRY MAKER

Floribunda

(KORpatetof)

‘Merry Maker’ was bred by Kordes of Germany and introduced in Australia in 2008. Named in Australia for the ‘Merry Makers Australia’ dance group for people with disabilities.

Although classified as a Floribunda, Merry Maker demonstrates the habit of a low Shrub. It makes a wonderful plant to grow at the edge of a bed of roses or could be grown as a low hedge. It grows 50cm x 50cm in size with the occasional water shoot taller. The leaves are small, glossy and very disease resistant.

Merry Maker blooms almost continuously throughout late spring to late autumn. The blooms are 5cm in size with an apricot, peach to pink colour. The blooms are borne in small heads typical of a Floribunda, with the occasional large head producing up to 50 blooms on the one main stem. Typical of many ground cover type low shrub roses, the blooms have no fragrance.

