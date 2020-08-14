Better When Connected: SmarterSlicing by Bizerba

Balingen – Automated monitoring of cleaning, sharpening and maintenance cycles on the fresh food counter, centralized data and an intelligent, networked service concept: for slicing, SmarterSlicing solutions from Bizerba open up unforeseen potentials.

The retail industry is marked by ever increasing chains which also has an impact on fresh food counters. The new challenges: high throughput, many different operators, complex technical solutions and increased customer demands. SmarterSlicing provides companies more support, efficiency and transparency. This approach combines optimized operator, management and service support.

At the fresh food counter, indicators for cleaning, sharpening and maintenance inform the team about intervals due. This ensures hygiene, efficiency and impeccable results allowing the team to fully concentrate on shoppers. With unique error codes, malfunctions can be quickly eliminated.

For central inventory and logging, the slicers are connected with the management. The networking also allows an overview across stores of all slicers with status and utilization. This transparency forms a solid foundation for process optimizations and need-based, planned investments.

The service support includes, for example, automated monitoring of maintenance intervals for trouble-free operation. Service visits can be much more efficient through previous data exchange. And, announced already now: with package backup, update & restore via RetailControl, SmarterSlicing will very soon allow to restore lost data remotely across all stores. Intelligent support minimizes downtimes, maximizes the service life of the slicers and allows efficient planning of maintenance tasks.

Common Bizerba slicers for various demands in the retail area are already today available with SmarterSlicing: Models VSP, GSP and VSI. The manual slicers VSP and GSP combine superior design with a high-end performance package including SmarterSlicing; available either as a vertical slicer or a gravity feed slicer. The fully automatic vertical slicer VSI is suitable for both, the retail sector and for industrial use.

Bizerba offers its customers in industry, trade, and logistics a globally unique solutions portfolio of hardware and software around the central value “weight”. This portfolio includes products and solutions related to slicing, processing, weighing, cashing, checking, commissioning and labeling. A wide range of services from consulting and service, labels and consumables to leasing complete the portfolio.

Since 1866 Bizerba has made a significant contribution to the developments in the area of weighing technology and today is represented in 120 countries. The customer base includes globally operating companies in trade and industry as well as retailers, bakeries and butcheries. With 4,100 employees worldwide and with its headquarters in Balingen, Germany, Bizerba has been in the same family for five generations. Additional production facilities are located in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, France, Spain, China, Canada and USA. Bizerba also has a global network of sales and service locations.