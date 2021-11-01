Rose Society of South Australia’s Rose of the Month, ‘Pat Austin’

PAT AUSTIN – Shrub Rose (AUSmum)

This rose was bred by David C. H. Austin (1926 -2018) and was introduced in the UK in 1995 and in Australia in 1999 as ‘Pat Austin’. It was named after David Austin’s wife, who was an accomplished sculptor.

David Austin’s collection of over 240 English Shrub Roses captured the imagination of rose lovers worldwide with many rightfully taking their place among the world’s most popular roses. He created ‘Pat Austin’ from a crossing of Graham Thomas and Abraham Darby, both of these also bred by him. It was regarded as an entirely new colour breakthrough in English shrub roses, introducing an orange colour to the range for the first time.

