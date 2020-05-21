Specialty Food Association Names Bill Lynch Interim President

Bill Lynch has been appointed the interim president of the Specialty Food Association by the SFA’s Board of Directors. Lynch, who has 20 years of experience with the Association, will take over the leadership position as the contract expires for the current president, Phil Kafarakis. Kafarakis will assist Lynch over the coming month to take over leadership duties.

“The Specialty Food Association and its members have held a special place in my heart for the last 20-plus years. I am passionate about this organization and its members and am honored for the opportunity to lead this talented staff while working alongside a dedicated Board to help our members build their businesses and prosper,” said Lynch in a statement. “The SFA has a solid foundation from which to grow and a loyal community where we see many opportunities that play to our strengths in delivering more value to our members.”

Lynch joined the SFA in 1999 as operations manager for the Fancy Food Shows. Since then, he held several roles before being named vice president of engagement & experience. He is well-recognized in the specialty food and trade show industries and currently serves on several boards and committees in New York and San Francisco.

