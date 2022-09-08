Bay Area’s Cowgirl Creamery to Close Last Retail Shop, in Point Reyes Station

Cowgirl Creamery is closing its remaining retail presence at Point Reyes Station after 25 years.

The Bay Area institution, best known for its selection of artisan soft cheeses like its famous Mt. Tam, made the announcement on Thursday in an Instagram post that said the store at 80 4th St. in Point Reyes Station would permanently close Sept. 5.

Pamela Dressler, managing director at Cowgirl Creamery, told SFGATE in a statement that the decision to shutter the cheese shop at Point Reyes Station was a difficult one but also necessary “for the sake of the overall business.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: SFGATE