Cowgirl Creamery Founders Retire

Cowgirl Creamery co-founders Sue Conley (left) and Peggy Smith are retiring. “Creating and building Cowgirl Creamery, has been the greatest adventure in our lives,” the two wrote in a letter to friends and industry colleagues. “The development of Cowgirl Creamery built many careers in cheesemaking, mongering, food safety, sales and distribution. We leave a seasoned team of leaders, each with their own team of passionate people working together to strengthen this artisan cheese movement.”

Conley and Smith were pioneers in the artisan cheesemaking space in the U.S., applying their belief that organic practices were a key to proper stewardship of the land, championing from the beginning that good cheese starts with good milk, which in turn, can only come from rich, healthy soils and animals. The two were inducted into the Specialty Food Association’s Hall of Fame in 2018 for their dedication to the craft.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Specialty Foods News