Cowgirl Creamery to Close San Francisco Shop, Cafe

The Cowgirl Creamery Cheese Shop and Sidekick Cafe, original tenants of the San Francisco Ferry Building, are closing. The Sidekick Cafe will close on March 27 and the cheese shop will close on April 10.

The closure is due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite its best efforts to adapt to the new landscape with safely-distanced protocols, curbside shopping, and online shopping, the sharp decline in foot traffic and changes in shopping behavior forced the company to make the difficult decision to close its doors, it said in a statement.

Cowgirl’s original location in Point Reye Station, California, and its Petaluma creamery remain open. It will invest in making the former a fuller flagship destination, and continue to focus on e-commerce, which has experienced substantial growth.

