Bergader’s edelblu Cheeses Make Their Debut On U.S. Retailer Shelves

Abbey Specialty Foods and Bergader Present the Finest Bavarian Blue Cheeses to U.S. Consumers.

Fairfield, New Jersey – The wait is over! Bergader’s celebrated edelblu cheeses have arrived on U.S. retail shelves, thanks to a partnership with Abbey Specialty Foods. Renowned for their smooth texture, bold flavors, and artisanal quality, edelblu offers a taste of tradition that appeals to both culinary enthusiasts and everyday shoppers alike.

This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to bringing premium, natural, and authentic products to U.S. consumers. With rising demand for high-quality European cheeses, edelblu is poised to offer an exceptional sensory experience with every bite.

Through Abbey Specialty Foods’ expertise in distributing top-tier products, Bergader edelblu cheeses are now available at select Tops, Bristol Farms, Central Markets, Lake Meadow Naturals, and Mollie Stone’s, with additional retailers coming soon.

“edelblu isn’t just a cheese-it’s a celebration of Bavarian heritage”, said Antje Müller De Leo of Bergader. “We’re excited to work with Abbey Specialty Foods to introduce this culinary gem to the U.S. market, bringing sophistication to cheese boards, recipes, and everyday meals”.

Key Highlights of Bergader edelblu:

edelblu Cream : Indulge in the velvety richness of this creamy and spreadable Blue cheese, perfect for both hot and cold applications. Bursting with tantalizing flavors, it encourages culinary creativity effortlessly.

: Indulge in the velvety richness of this creamy and spreadable Blue cheese, perfect for both hot and cold applications. Bursting with tantalizing flavors, it encourages culinary creativity effortlessly. edelblu Gourmet : Tailored for the discerning palate, this gourmet Blue cheese promises an exquisite experience. Whether incorporated into dishes or enjoyed on its own with a fine glass of red wine, its extended aging guarantees a truly gourmet indulgence.

: Tailored for the discerning palate, this gourmet Blue cheese promises an exquisite experience. Whether incorporated into dishes or enjoyed on its own with a fine glass of red wine, its extended aging guarantees a truly gourmet indulgence. edelblu Cheese Cubes: Elevate dishes with these convenient Blue cheese cubes, ideal for salads, pizzas, baked dishes, or any culinary creation. Each bite delivers a potent burst of Blue cheese bliss.

The collaboration with Abbey Specialty Foods will establish a strong retail presence for Bergader’s edelblu cheeses in the U.S. market, with plans to expand into major grocery chains and specialty retailers. This launch is part of a larger strategy to meet the growing demand for artisanal and specialty cheeses nationwide.

“Getting edelblu onto U.S. retail shelves is a proud moment for us,” said Tom Slattery of Abbey Specialty Foods. “This cheese represents the finest of Bergader’s heritage, and we are excited to bring it to American consumers.”

To drive awareness and excitement, Abbey Specialty Foods and Bergader will launch a comprehensive marketing campaign, including social media outreach, food trade PR, digital engagement, and print advertising.

Now available through Abbey Specialty Foods, these exceptional cheeses offer retailers a chance to elevate their Blue cheese selections and drive profits. For more information about edelblu cheeses in the U.S., contact Abbey Specialty Foods at info@abbeyspecialty.com.

About Abbey Specialty Foods

Established in 1999, Abbey Specialty Foods proudly marks its 25th year of importing and distributing exquisite specialty cheeses and perishable delights from around the globe. Our success is built on an enduring commitment to quality and innovation. We prioritize partnerships with small-scale dairies known for crafting distinctive, flavorful cheeses in small batches. This focus on quality over quantity ensures each cheese we offer is a true culinary masterpiece, bursting with rich flavors and artisanal craftsmanship.

About Bergader Privatkäserei GmbH

Bergader proudly celebrates 121 years of rich cheesemaking tradition, marked by an unwavering commitment to exceptional quality and dedication to our roots, history, and values. While we honor our storied past, we eagerly embrace the future with optimism and enthusiasm. Embracing innovation and modernity, we are committed to introducing contemporary cheeses that resonate with the evolving tastes of today’s consumers. Our vision is to blend tradition with innovation, creating timeless yet contemporary cheeses that capture the spirit of the times.