Bergader Celebrates Successful Introduction of Edelblu Cheeses to U.S. Retailers in 2024

Fairfield, NJ – Bergader, one of Europe’s most esteemed cheesemakers, proudly celebrates the successful introduction of its flagship edelblu cheeses to the U.S. retail marketplace. Renowned for their rich flavor, creamy texture, and artisanal Bavarian craftsmanship, edelblu cheeses have gained significant traction among retailers, food industry professionals, and cheese enthusiasts across the United States.

This milestone marks Bergader’s strong entry into the competitive U.S. market, achieved in partnership with Abbey Specialty Foods, a leader in helping international brands establish themselves stateside. Together, they have navigated the complexities of the American food trade, ensuring edelblu cheeses are not only present, but thriving in key retail locations.

A Year of Success in the U.S. Food Industry

Since its debut, edelblu cheeses have made remarkable strides, earning placements with premium retailers and gaining recognition among industry professionals. With the support of Abbey Specialty Foods, Bergader has effectively positioned edelblu as a standout choice in the specialty cheese category.

Highlights include:

Retail and Distribution Growth: Strategic partnerships facilitated by Abbey Specialty Foods have ensured that edelblu cheeses are now accessible in top-tier grocery stores and specialty retailers nationwide.

Strategic partnerships facilitated by Abbey Specialty Foods have ensured that edelblu cheeses are now accessible in top-tier grocery stores and specialty retailers nationwide. Impactful Marketing Campaigns: Targeted marketing efforts, executed by Thought For Food & Son, included social media campaigns, food trade PR, and direct outreach to key buyers, establishing edelblu as a premium offering in the U.S. market.

Targeted marketing efforts, executed by Thought For Food & Son, included social media campaigns, food trade PR, and direct outreach to key buyers, establishing edelblu as a premium offering in the U.S. market. Industry Recognition: edelblu cheeses have been featured in prominent food trade publications and showcased at industry events, solidifying Bergader’s reputation as a top-tier cheesemaker.

“Our introduction to the U.S. market has been met with incredible enthusiasm,” said Antje Müller De Leo, Head of International Business at Bergader. “Through the expertise of Abbey Specialty Foods and the precision of our marketing efforts, edelblu has found its place on American shelves and tables. This is only the beginning.”

Tradition Meets Market Innovation

Bergader’s success lies in the combination of its deep-rooted tradition and innovative approach to the U.S. food trade. Crafted in the Bavarian Alps with the care and expertise honed over a century, edelblu cheeses bring authentic European excellence to American consumers. This heritage is complemented by Abbey Specialty Foods’ deep understanding of U.S. market dynamics and tailored strategies for reaching key retail and food trade audiences.

“edelblu cheeses offer a perfect balance of tradition and innovation,” said Müller De Leo. “We are proud to share our legacy of quality and craftsmanship with a new audience while embracing the strategies necessary to thrive in the U.S. market.”

Building on Success in 2025

With 2024 laying a strong foundation, Bergader and Abbey Specialty Foods are poised to further expand edelblu’s presence in the U.S. in 2025. Plans include growing retail distribution and deepening relationships with industry partners.

“We’re excited to build on this year’s success,” stated Müller De Leo. “By continuing our collaboration with Abbey Specialty Foods, we look forward to reaching even more retailers and consumers with our exceptional cheeses.”

About Bergader

Since 1902, Bergader has been producing premium artisanal cheeses in the Bavarian Alps. Known for its commitment to quality and authenticity, Bergader’s products are celebrated worldwide. The edelblu line is a testament to the brand’s expertise, offering a rich and creamy premium blue cheese experience now embraced by the U.S. market.

About Abbey Specialty Foods

Abbey Specialty Foods specializes in helping international food brands establish a foothold in the U.S. market. With expertise in distribution and market navigation, Abbey Specialty Foods connects brands with the right opportunities to thrive in the American retail landscape.