Bunker Hill Cheese Company announces expansion in Holmes County

The Highland County Press Deli August 29, 2022

Bunker Hill Cheese Company, in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE) and The Holmes County Economic Development Council, Tuesday announced an investment of $104,000 in their Holmes County facility, creating 10 new jobs.

A family-owned Ohio company, Bunker Hill Cheese Company operates a cheese product manufacturing facility and retail outlet in Holmes County, utilizing locally sourced milk. The company sells a variety of products nationwide. 

“Working with this collective team has been a delightful experience,” said Lisa Troyer, President of Bunker Hill Cheese. “The insights and support augmenting a clear vision for continuing economic development for Southeast Ohio businesses is an investment that will render both immediate, and long-term, benefits to (in our case, Holmes County) and our continuing commitment to sustainable, reintegrative agricultural, a growing personnel roster and the continued enhancements that make Bunker Hill Cheese and Ohio’s Amish Country a premier tourist destination for fellow Ohioans and visitors from around the world.”

