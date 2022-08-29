Ball Tech On Demand Wins Outstanding Educational Materials Award From American Society for Horticultural Science

WEST CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: Representatives from Ball Tech On Demand , an initiative of Ball Seed Company, accepted the 2022 Outstanding Education Materials Award—Multimedia from The American Society for Horticultural Science Extension Division at its 2022 ASHS Conference on Aug. 2, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois.

This award recognizes the ongoing efforts of the Ball Technical Services team to deliver industry-leading multimedia education resources to greenhouse professionals around the world. From cutting-edge research findings and technical content to podcasts, videos and social media, Ball Tech On Demand strives to continue the legacy of grower support that has been a part of the Ball Horticultural Company mission for more than a century.

With this award, The American Society for Horticultural Science recognizes Ball Tech On Demand as an example of excellence and acknowledges the entire team for outstanding work.

Providing resources to help growers produce their best crops ever is the goal of Ball Tech On Demand. By understanding the educational needs of today’s hort professional, the team creates and distributes a wide range of multimedia materials to not only solve timely greenhouse challenges but also to provide growers with the information needed to make the best decisions possible to reduce risk, optimize plant growth and deliver top quality.

Examples of content created by Ball Tech On Demand recognized with this award include:

• Tech On Demand E-Newsletter reaching more than 25,000 readers weekly

• Tech On Demand Podcast , brought to you by GrowerTalks Magazine

• Tech On Demand “In The Break Room” Training Videos

• Greenhouse Tech Team Facebook Group , a peer-to-peer social community of +4,000 greenhouse professionals

For more information about Ball Technical Services, or to connect with a team members, visit www.ballseed.com/techsupport.