Carandini Launches Italian Cheese Dressing With Balsamic Vinegar of Modena to the U.S.

Modena, Italy – Carandini, one of Modena’s oldest families, has been producing hand-crafted balsamic vinegars using traditional family methods since 1641. And now, U.S. consumers can enjoy Carandini’s artisanal premium products – including the newest iteration of their Italian Cheese Dressing, available at Whole Foods and Fresh Market stores nationwide.

The Italian Cheese Dressing with Balsamic Vinegar of Modena & Parmigiano Reggiano is one of

Carandini’s innovative products that combines two of Northern Italy’s holy grail agri-foods — Parmigiano Reggiano PDO and Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI— to make the ultimate flavor profile and reinvent the rules in the kitchen. Endorsed by the prestigious Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium, this dressing is a Carandini-patented recipe that celebrates the excellence of the Emilia-Romagna region. It pairs well with salad, risotto and pasta, meat, even desserts, and much more.

Carandini’s signature products are all made in Modena, Italy – a city in the Emilia-Romagna region best known for originating the traditional production methods of true balsamic vinegar. Regulated by the Consortium for the Protection of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, each product must meet specific guidelines before being distributed to ensure consistency, quality, and authenticity.

Carandini Italian Cheese Dressing with Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI & Parmigiano Reggiano PDO is available at The Fresh Market at $5.99. Learn more about Carandini’s Italian Cheese Dressing with Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI & Parmigiano Reggiano PDO at

https://www.carandini.it/en/products/glaze-with-aceto-balsamico-modena-parmigiano-reggiano/italiancheese-dressing

About Carandini

Since 1641, Carandini has perfected its production of authentic Balsamic Vinegar of Modena. As a family-owned company with techniques that have been passed down from generation to generation, Carandini combines centuries of expertise with cutting-edge technology to bring the finest Balsamic Vinegar of Modena and condiments to tables around the world. From selecting the best ingredients to closely overseeing the ripening and aging cycles, each phase of production is strictly monitored to guarantee a product of the very highest quality. Visit www.carandini.us to learn more and follow Carandini on Instagram (@carandinius), Pinterest (CarandiniUS) and Facebook (CarandiniOfficial) for vinegar education and inspiration.