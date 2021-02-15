Carl Brandt, Inc. has Signed on as the Exclusive Importer of Kambly Swiss Biscuits

Kambly’s line of indulgent Swiss biscuits are made with the finest all natural, clean-label ingredients and best efforts for a sustainable world.

Fresh butter and eggs from the Emmental Valley and flour from the village mill give Switzerland’s most popular branded biscuit its incomparable taste.

Kambly is dedicated to all those who appreciate the difference between the best and simply good.

For more information, please contact Mark DeStefano at [email protected] or visit us at www.carlbrandt.com.