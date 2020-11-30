CFIA Food Recall Warning – Certain Metro Brand Products Recalled due to Salmonella

Ottawa – Metro Ontario Inc. is recalling certain Metro brand products from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

Recalled products

BrandProductSizeUPCCodes
MetroFresh 2 Go Black Forest Ham PinwheelVariousStarts with 0238325All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
MetroBeef Inside Round Alouette Stfd W/Spinach/Swiss CheesVariousStarts with 0223355All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
MetroPork Loin Center Pinwheel Spinach Pepper CheeseVariousStarts with 0219678All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
MetroPork Loin Centre Chops Boneless W/Spinach/CheeseVariousStarts with 0215644All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
MetroSalmon TorenadoVariousStarts with 0223622All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
MetroSalmon TorenadoVariousStarts with 0223621All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
MetroRainbow Trout Stuffed With Vegetable & CheeseVariousStarts with 0219859All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
MetroRainbow Trout Stuffed With Vegetable & CheeseVariousStarts with 0219862All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
MetroHaddock Vegetable TournedosVariousStarts with 0219153All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
MetroHaddock Vegetable Cheese TournedosVariousStarts with 0219151All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
MetroCod Vegetable RoastVariousStarts with 0219165All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
MetroCod Vegetable/ Cheese TournedosVariousStarts with 0219160All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
MetroTilapia Roast Stuffed Vegeable /CheeseVariousStarts with 0219154All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
MetroTilapia Roast Stuffed With Vegetable & CheeseVariousStarts with 0219155All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
MetroSpinach-Fruit Salad W/Nuts180 gStarts with 0226644All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
MetroSpinach and Fruit Salad Supersize 400G with Nuts400 gStarts with 0204590All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
MetroTropical Green Juice350 MLStarts with 0222482All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
MetroTropical Green Juice500 MLStarts with 0235094All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
MetroHawaiian Green Juice350 MLStarts with 0222473All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
MetroHawaiian Green Juice500 MLStarts with 0235092All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020
MetroF2GO Kale-Quinoa Wrap with HummusVariousStarts with 0222762All units sold up to and including November 27, 2020

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

