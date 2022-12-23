Cheese Journeys Curates Northern Italy Tour for Professionals

Fredericksburg, VA – For the third time in six years, food travel company Cheese Journeys is leading a group of food professionals to the northern cheese-producing region of Piedmont, Italy from September 13-20, 2023. While the highlight will be VIP-access to the renowned Bra Cheese Festival, travelers will enjoy private meeting with cheesemakers and affineurs, coupled with a deep dive into the cheese business with innovative leaders in the field. The week will include tasting new products and pairings, sharing ideas with other professionals, and enjoying locally-sourced meals prepared by Cheese Journeys’ private chefs at a boutique hotel in Piedmont.

The 8-day adventure unfolds with a scenic drive from Milan to Castiglione Tinella in the Langhe region: an area recognized as a Unesco World Heritage Site; considered the cradle of Italy’s fine food and wine culture; and homebase for the tour. A Giro D’Italia (Tour of Italy) cheese tasting – featuring a selection of the region’s best-known and finest artisan cheeses paired with local vinos – will help acclimate the group before a week of tastings and pairings.

Giorgio Cravero, Italy’s most distinguished affineur and exporter of Parmigiano-Reggiano, will provide an exclusive look inside his five-generation family business, sharing intimate details of their Old World cheese aging methods, while Fattorie Fiandino, Beppino Occelli, and Caseificio Pier Luigi Rossi will also share their insights and knowledge. Three of England’s premier names in Cheddar and all recipients of the International Presidia by the Slow Food Movement – Jamie Montgomery, Tom Calver and Nick & George Keen – are also scheduled for personalized meet-ups. Plus, travelers will mingle with star affineurs representing Marcel Petite of Comté, Neal’s Yard Dairy, L’Amuse, and Joseph Paccard.

While in the heart of where the Slow Food movement was born, travelers will have a private tour of the University of Gastronomic Sciences, the organization’s academic arm, with a horizontal tasting of regional Langhe/Piedmont wines, including local reds such as Barbera, Dolcetto, and Nebbiolo-based Barbaresco and Barolo, along with local whites: Roero Arneis and Moscato D’Asti.

Divided into two small V.I.P. groups for vendor visits and select tastings at the festival – each led by a Slow Food guide and one of our food experts – guests will sample and learn about not-to-be-missed heritage products and more during these private meetings.

Other highlights include meeting with staff from Luigi Guffanti 1876, Italy’s premier selector andaffineur of over 500 cheeses. Another fifth-generation family-owned firm – this one spear-headed by the Fiori brothers Davide and Giovanni – will offer you a delectable selection of their finest cheeses such as mouth-watering Gorgonzola Dolce and Piccante as well as delicious rarities that never make it to the U.S. market.

In addition to the incredible learning opportunities during the cheese festival along with exclusive vendor meet-ups, Emilio Mignucci, V.P. of Culinary Pioneering at Di Bruno Bros., and cheese educator and influencer Madame Fromage, will offer amazing educational sessions which will include:

“Surviving Covid: Ways to Ensure Future Success in the Cheese Business”

Emilio Mignucci shares struggles and successes from the past three years and how his company (with six cheese-centric locations) is preparing for the future.

“The Importance of Mission” + “Everything You Wanted to Know about E-Commerce & Importing”

Emilio provides a hands-on session about the importance of knowing your company mission and instilling it in your staff. He’ll also share details on importing, private labeling, and developing e-commerce which helped his company execute its mission, growing pains and all! This is an excellent occasion for professionals to revisit their own mission and consider new ways to implement it.

“Cheese Cart Chronicles: Collaborative Cheese Education on Wheels”

Award-winning Italian Chef Leonardo De Paoli and his cousin Madame Fromage piloted a cheese cart project during the pandemic at his new restaurant, Oio, in Luxembourg. It’s now part of Chef Leonardo’s brand which he believes is a key part of why his guests become regulars. Learn how these two cousins worked to change the image of the cheese cart with their “Cheese Ferrari” – leveraging collaborations within the industry and using social media to build excitement.

“Inspire & Educate: The Importance of Social Media in the Cheese Biz”

Madame Fromage shares an overview of the social media landscape and offers insights into “counter collaborations” with cheesemongers and customers.

“Education has always been a key component of our cheese-centric adventures,” begins Anna Juhl, founder and CEO of Cheese Journeys. “Our tours geared towards professionals not only include one-on-one meetings with some of the most respected players in the industry, but also allow for the exploration of new ideas and discussion of pressing topics with peers and other experts.”

About Cheese Journeys:

Cheese Journeys was founded in 2013 to take food enthusiasts and professionals on custom tours designed to deepen their knowledge of artisan products, learn about customs and trends, and connect with producers and other food lovers during a relaxing and tasty adventure. These tours provide insider access to explore worlds that few culinary travelers discover on their own. Each meticulously planned itinerary with distinctive accommodations and delicious food are all hallmarks of Cheese Journeys trips. Anna Juhl, founder and CEO of Cheese journeys, is a dedicated food professional and cheese enthusiast, offering a warm and personal style of hospitality which lies at the heart of Cheese Journeys. To learn more, visit CheeseJourneys.com.