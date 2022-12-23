Pantone Announces its 2023 Color of the Year: Viva Magenta

As florists, we know that color is at the heart of everything we do. That’s why we get excited every December when Pantone announces their next Color of the Year.

For 2023, that color is Viva Magenta — which gives us a lot to be excited about! This vibrant color which Pantone describes as a “nuanced crimson red tone that presents a balance between warm and cool,” can be found in so many flowers, from roses to ranunculus to carnations and more.

This gives us an incredible opportunity to use Viva Magenta in a wide variety of designs.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Rio Roses