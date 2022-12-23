Pantone Announces its 2023 Color of the Year: Viva Magenta

Rio Roses / Equiflor Floral December 23, 2022

As florists, we know that color is at the heart of everything we do. That’s why we get excited every December when Pantone announces their next Color of the Year.

For 2023, that color is Viva Magenta — which gives us a lot to be excited about! This vibrant color which Pantone describes as a “nuanced crimson red tone that presents a balance between warm and cool,” can be found in so many flowers, from roses to ranunculus to carnations and more.

This gives us an incredible opportunity to use Viva Magenta in a wide variety of designs.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Rio Roses

Related Articles

Floral

Marketing to Generation Z: 6 Ways to Share Flower Power With a New Generation

Rio Roses / Equiflor Floral August 31, 2022

You may have begun including millennials in your marketing efforts, which is fantastic and will pay off. Well, now it’s time to think about the next generation: Generation Z, or those born in the mid-1990s to 2000s. Sure, they may be young now, but they’ll be your customers soon enough. Most importantly, this generation makes up 27 percent of the US population and is projected to have a staggering $44 billion in buying power!

Floral

8 Key Online Marketing Trends to Embrace For Blooming Sales

Rio Roses / Equiflor Floral August 8, 2022

There’s no denying it: We live in a digital world. Yet, while most florists have embraced e-commerce (particularly during the pandemic), many are still not using the vast capabilities of online marketing to grow their online businesses. And digital marketing isn’t just for online sales; it can also boost your in-store business. That’s why we wanted to share the most important online marketing trends for 2022 to include in your overall marketing strategy.